After last Friday’s region loss at DeKalb County, the Stone Memorial Panthers are looking to get back in the win column this Friday at Christian Academy of Knoxville.
CAK enters the contest 3-0 with victories over Volunteer, Clinton and White County, while the Panthers are currently 1-2 with a victory over Coalfield and losses to Grace Christian Academy and DeKalb County.
The Warriors, coached by Travis Mozingo, are led by junior quarterback Ryan Degges (No. 1), who has thrown for 723 yards and seven touchdowns so far this season.
Defensively, Max Smith (No. 15) leads the Knoxville area in tackles with 48.
For the Panthers to win Friday, a good response to adversity is key. SMHS is in unfamiliar territory in terms of losses, and keeping a level head could mean the difference Friday.
Kickoff for SMHS at CAK is scheduled for 6:30 CST.
