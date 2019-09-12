The Cumberland County Jets return home Friday for homecoming and to face the Clay County Bulldogs out of Celina.
The Bulldogs enter Friday’s contest 3-0 with wins over Monroe County 33-0, Clinton County 25-0 and Jo Byrns 16-8, a Region 4-A victory.
The Bulldogs are led by senior quarterback Jake Ashlock (No. 1) and running back Carson Sharp (No. 20). Ashlock threw for two touchdowns against Jo Byrns last Friday.
Cumberland County enters the contest 0-3 and is looking for its first victory since 2016.
The Jets showed flash defensively last Friday, but they need consistent play this Friday to bring home the win.
Offensively, senior quarterback Trevor Parsons will look to bounce back in the passing game as the Jets will need explosive plays to put points on the board on homecoming night.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
