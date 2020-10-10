Friday night football scores from on and around the Cumberland Plateau. Cumberland County's game at Rockwood was canceled due to COVID-19, and Stone Memorial defeated Rockwood 18-14 in a JV game to take its place.
Stone Memorial 18 - Rockwood 14
York Institute 14 - Green Hill 34
Livingston Academy 28 - White County 34
Midway 27 - Harriman 20
Sunbright 7 - Oliver Springs 41
The King's Academy 42 - Oneida 19
Kingston 24 - Scott 20
Jellico 30 - Wartburg 46
Bledsoe County 20 - Monterey 14
DeKalb County 42 - Smith County 7
