Michael Lindsay

Friday night football scores from on and around the Cumberland Plateau. Cumberland County's game at Rockwood was canceled due to COVID-19, and Stone Memorial defeated Rockwood 18-14 in a JV game to take its place.

Stone Memorial 18 - Rockwood 14

York Institute 14 - Green Hill 34

Livingston Academy 28 - White County 34

Midway 27 - Harriman 20

Sunbright 7 - Oliver Springs 41

The King's Academy 42 - Oneida 19

Kingston 24 - Scott 20

Jellico 30 - Wartburg 46

Bledsoe County 20 - Monterey 14

DeKalb County 42 - Smith County 7

