The Cumberland County Jets will take the football field for the final time this Friday night as they host Region 3-4A foe DeKalb County.
Cumberland County enters their finale at 0-9 this season and 0-3 in region play.
The Tigers come to Crossville with a 5-4 overall record and 2-1 in region play. The Jets have been eliminated from playoff contention this season.
Twelve CCHS seniors will play their final game at Jet Stadium: Jacob Grenga, Justin Hargis, Trevor Parsons, Ronald Martin, Brandon Dalton, Austin Hubbard, Isaac McGhee, Jared Swallows, Payton Christian, Jacob DeBord, Ethan Pitton and Zach Sumach.
The Tigers showed out earlier this season against a Crossville foe as they defeated Stone Memorial 33-0 on Sept. 6.
The Tigers are coming off a crucial 26-13 victory over Region 3-4A foe Macon County last week. DeKalb County scored twice in the final two minutes to win.
On the field, DeKalb County is led by dynamic quarterback Axel Aldino, a junior dual-threat quarterback and running back Nathaniel Cook.
DeKalb County at Cumberland County will kick off at 7 p.m.
