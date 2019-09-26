The Cumberland County Jets will hit the road Friday night for a lengthy trip to non-region foe Walker Valley High School.
Cumberland County comes into the game looking for its first win under new coach Eric Belew, as the Jets are 0-5 overall this season.
Walker Valley enters the contest 1-3 overall with a 42-40 win over Karns and losses to Bradley Central 59-14, Rhea County 27-21 and White County 32-29.
The Mustangs compete in Region 4-5A and are coached by Drew Akins.
Walker Valley is led on the field by quarterback Tyler Pope.
For Cumberland County to leave Cleveland with a win Friday, limiting mistakes and big plays defensively will be vital. Against Macon County, CCHS had a turnover in the end zone, a fumble at their own 16-yard line, and a punt blocked that all resulted in Macon County touchdowns.
Defensively, the Jets must stop big plays in the passing game and keep receivers in front of them.
CCHS will also have an excellent opportunity to put points on the board as Walker Valley gives up 39.5 points per game.
Cumberland County at Walker Valley will kick off at 6:30 CDT.
