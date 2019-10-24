The Cumberland County Jets will welcome their southern neighbors Friday night, as the Bledsoe County Warriors will make the 31-mile trip up Hwy. 127 for a non-region contest.
The Warriors are 5-3 this season and compete in Region 3-2A. Bledsoe County has wins over Whitwell, East Ridge, Grundy County, Marion County and Polk County, and losses to Tyner, Sequatchie County and Monterey.
Bledsoe County football is in the midst of a turnaround, as the Warriors have already tied their mark for most wins in a season since 2012 at five, with three guaranteed games left. Bledsoe County went 3-8 last season.
At quarterback for Bledsoe County will be Harmon Keith. Keith went 10-12 for 171 yards and one touchdown last Friday.
Colby Rogers will line up at running back for the Warriors. Rogers is coming off an impressive performance over Polk County, rushing for 137 yards, two touchdowns, and bringing down 52 receiving yards.
Cumberland County enters the contest with an overall record of 0-8 this season. The Jets suffered a tough loss at cross-town rival Stone Memorial 49-6 last Friday.
The Jets had made strides this season prior to last Friday’s contest. In order to pick up their first win since 2016 on Friday, the Jets must sustain drives offensively. Cumberland County managed only 39 yards of offense a week ago.
Kickoff for Bledsoe County at Cumberland County is scheduled for 7 p.m.
