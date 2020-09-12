_D575045.jpg
WALTPHOTOS.COM

Week four saw area teams hit the gridiron Friday night. Here are scores from Crossville and the surrounding areas:

Cumberland County 20 - Clay County 46

CAK 45 - Stone Memorial 0

Midway 34 - Cosby 8

Monterey 50 - Harriman 18

Rockwood 20 - Kingston 35

Alcoa 9 - Maryville 14

Oliver Springs 6 - Northview Academy 12

Greenback 7 - Oneida 21

Grainger 24 - Scott 0

Anderson County 21 - South Doyle 22

Oakdale 30 - Wartburg 22

Grundy County 6 - Bledsoe County 40

White County 33 - Cookeville 56

Watertown 21 - DeKalb County 14

Upperman 14 - Livingston Academy 21

