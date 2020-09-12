Week four saw area teams hit the gridiron Friday night. Here are scores from Crossville and the surrounding areas:
Cumberland County 20 - Clay County 46
CAK 45 - Stone Memorial 0
Midway 34 - Cosby 8
Monterey 50 - Harriman 18
Rockwood 20 - Kingston 35
Alcoa 9 - Maryville 14
Oliver Springs 6 - Northview Academy 12
Greenback 7 - Oneida 21
Grainger 24 - Scott 0
Anderson County 21 - South Doyle 22
Oakdale 30 - Wartburg 22
Grundy County 6 - Bledsoe County 40
White County 33 - Cookeville 56
Watertown 21 - DeKalb County 14
Upperman 14 - Livingston Academy 21
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.