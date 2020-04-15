The COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 6,079 as of April 15, 2020, including 135 deaths, 663 hospitalizations and 2,196 recovered. There are 53 confirmed cases in Cumberland County.
For more information, go to: https://www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html. Questions or need assistance? Call the Public Information Line at (833) 556-2476. [**Laboratory reports of positive cases are reported to metro and local health departments as soon as results are available. State numbers are updated at 2 p.m. CDT daily. There may be a lag in the reporting of cumulative numbers at the state level.]
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.