After a week of clear skies, three days of inclement weather postponed the District 7AAA baseball tournament and sent scheduling into a frenzy.
Crossville’s Cumberland County and Stone Memorial high schools were impacted by the inclement weather, as the teams were set to meet Friday afternoon and had their contest postponed three times.
Cumberland County’s first-round matchup with White County on Thursday was suspended in the middle of the fifth inning due to lightning in the area, and after over an hour of thunderstorms, the contest was postponed with the Jets holding a 6-2 lead.
The teams attempted to play their final two innings Friday evening at Livingston Academy, but continued rain made field conditions unplayable.
Friday’s situation repeated on Saturday as morning showers left fields too wet, postponing tournament play again.
Saturday afternoon, Cumberland County was declared the winner over White County, 6-2, and advanced to face cross-town rival Stone Memorial in Monday afternoon’s next round of the tournament held at Livingston Academy.
Results from Monday’s baseball tournament action and photos from Thursday’s CCHS/White County game are available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
