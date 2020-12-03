Brandon Wear has been named the TWRA Region III Wildlife Program Manager. Region III includes Cumberland County.
Wear’s experience and education continue longstanding strengths and work this position has historically seen for this role’s responsibility of overseeing wildlife, management areas and employees.
Wear started his career with the agency in West Tennessee as a nongame biologist in 2004 after finishing a M.S. from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville where he focused on black bear restoration in Southern Arkansas. Wear then worked in Louisiana as the state’s Urban and Nuisance Wildlife Coordinator and Large Carnivore Biologist. He returned to Tennessee in 2006 and worked as a Wildlife Officer for the next decade. Wear was named Manager over Tellico and South Cherokee Wildlife Management Areas in February of 2017.
“Brandon has extensive knowledge over habitat restoration and wildlife. His broad background will allow the region to continue work best for the resource and the TWRA mission,” stated Assistant Chief of Wildlife and former Program Manager, Wally Akins.
Wear communicated that work in habitat restoration and black bear restoration have been highlights thus far in his career. He stated, “Seeing habitat restoration, reversing species decline and seeing wildlife populations brought back to huntable levels has been gratifying. I’ve been fortunate to be part of black bear restoration in Arkansas and Louisiana and help bring elk back to the Smoky mountains.” Wear’s other notable work includes quail restoration. “We have a way to go, but it’s exciting to establish habitat to ensure continued success and to hear calls in areas historically known for quail,” stated Wear.
Wear looks forward to continuing the foundation of good scientific management in the Region and ensuring TWRA employees are successful in their duties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.