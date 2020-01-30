Tuesday’s matchup of top District 6AAA talents saw the No. 2 Stone Memorial Panthers travel to No. 1 White County, and the Warriors defended their home court 69-45.
“We just couldn’t get in a rhythm,” said SMHS coach Neil Capps. “The ball was sticking in our hands, and we were a step slow.”
Stone Memorial’s defense kept them competitive for the first half (30-23), but an explosive third quarter by White County put the Warriors ahead 47-36 going into the final period.
“We couldn’t capitalize early. They are one of the most offensively efficient teams we’ve seen all year,” Capps said.
“We had several defensive miscues and mental lapses. It compounded; they’re little things at the time, but when you add them up it gives them a lot of momentum.”
White County closed strong to win by a final score of 69-45. Zach Boyd led Stone Memorial with 13 points, followed by Jack Eldridge by 10.
The Panthers will host Rhea County Friday.
Stone Memorial (45): Zach Boyd 13, Jack Eldridge 10, Chris Coudriet 7, Will Hecker 7, Hunter Wattenbarger 6, Blake Holt 2
