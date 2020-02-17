ClarkrangeSMHS-87.JPG
Michael Lindsay

Fortune wasn’t on Stone Memorial’s side Friday night, as the visiting White County Warriors defeated the Panthers 59-58 on a three-pointer with 11 seconds remaining.

White County’s Masyn Winningham found the bottom of the net from the left corner off a pass from Warrior junior Grant Slatten.

Stone Memorial would get one final look for the win, a floater that rolled out as time expired, giving the Warriors the District 6AAA win.

Stone Memorial finishes the regular season 17-10 overall and 4-4 in District 6AAA play.

Stone Memorial boys will play in the 6AAA tournament semifinals at 6 p.m. Friday against the Warren County Pioneers at White County High School.

Stone Memorial (58): Zach Street 16, Zach Boyd 11, Will Hecker 10, Hunter Wattenbarger 9, Chris Coudriet 9, Jack Eldridge 3

