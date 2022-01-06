Stone Memorial returned to District 7AAA girls basketball action in Sparta Tuesday evening as they fell to the White County Warriorettes, 58-40.
The Lady Panthers were led in defeat by senior guard Katie Adkisson, who posted 14 points and two rebounds.
Freshman center Kortney Headrick went a perfect 5-5 from the field en route to 12 points, two rebounds and an assist for SMHS.
Also in double figures was freshman point guard Adison Howard, who posted 10 points and four rebounds.
SMHS stayed within striking distance early as they trailed 13-12 at the end of the first quarter. A strong second period by White County put the Warriorettes up double digits by halftime, 31-19.
The Warriorettes led by as many as 21 points (40-19) in the third period before a Lady Panther run trimmed the WCHS lead to 42-29 at the end of the period.
Stone Memorial got the deficit down to 12 points (44-32) before the Warriorettes closed the fourth quarter strong to win by a final score of 58-40.
Stone Memorial (40): Katie Adkisson 14, Kortney Headrick 12, Adison Howard 10, Rachel Houston 2, Maggie Hazelton 2
