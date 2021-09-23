The Joseph Warlick Foundation, #ALLINFOREVER, will host a charity shooting tournament Oct. 23 axt the Crossville Shooting Sports Park on Albert Frye Rd. off Peavine Rd.
The event welcomes individual and team entries in the Ironman and Sporting Clay tournaments. Entry includes shells and lunch. The Ironman competition includes 50 sporting clays, 50 traps and 50 five-stand shoots. Cost is $1,000 for a four-man squad or $300 for an individual. The Sporting Clays includes 50 sporting clay targets, with entry fees of $700 for a four-man squad or $200 for an individual.
The Joseph Warlick Foundation is a 501(C)3 nonprofit organization committed to enabling children the opportunity to participate in the best soccer program in the area, regardless of ethnicity, economics, or physical or mental disabiliteis. Funds will be used to construct an indoor soccer facility.
For more information, visit facebook.com/allinforever1 or contact Sheryl Webb, webbsheryl@gmail.com.
