Nathan Wagner turned things into overdrive for Stone Memorial recently when the Panthers competed at the Cookeville High School Track Meet.
Wagner blistered the field by winning the 800 meters with a time of 2 minutes, 4.83 seconds. He then followed that up with another victory in the 1,600 meters. His winning time was 4:51.12.
Kortney Headrick also paced SMHS with two top-10 finishes. She placed second in the shot put with a toss of 30 feet, 4 inches. She also took sixth in the discus with a throw of 76-9.
“The meet at Cookeville was competitive with a lot of quality throwers and runners in it,” said Stone coach James Pritt. “Our athletes continue to improve and establish personal records, and we’re starting to score with our hurdlers, relay teams, and field events now. Kortney Headrick finished second in the shot put with a throw over 30 feet, which is a top-50 toss in the state for all divisions.”
Other girls’ results include:
100 meters - Macy Smith, 13th, 14.08; Barbara Wilson, 17th, 14.30; Paytyne Evans, 23rd, 15.39; Gracie Bown, 24th, 16.20; 200 meters: Macy Smith, ninth, 29.59; Barbara Wilson, 12th, 30.18; 400 meters: Lily Tollet, 12th, 1:14.09; 800 meters: Shelby Vitous, fifth, 2:45.2; 1600 meters: Lily. Van Hoose, 12th, 6:56.1; 3200 meters: Savanna Amos, third, 12:48.9; 4x200 meter relay: seventh, 2:09.66; 4x400 meter relay: fourth, 5:06.72; 4x800 meter relay: fourth, 11:31.28.
High jump: Shelby Vitous, sixth, 4-4; Discus: Kortney Headrick, sixth, 76-9; Brittani Hurbin, 18th, 56.5; Maggie Hazelton, 19th, 48-0; Emily Hazelton, 20th, 46-8; Shot put: Kortney Headrick, second, 30-4; Gemma Paramo, 13th, 24-11.5; Maggie Hazelton, 14th, 23-7; Emily Hazelton, 18th, 21-8.5.
Other boys’ results include:
100 meters: Maddox Oquendo, seventh, 11.73; Skyler Harville, 11th, 12.03; Andrew Headrick, 17th, 12.21; Cade Radcliffe, 24th, 12:84; 200 meters: Cade Radcliffe, 20th, 27.35; 800 meters: Nathan Wagner, first, 2:04.83; 1600 meters: Nathan Wagner, first, 4:51.12; Robert Freeman, eighth, 5:17.72; Aden Thompson, 21st, 6:30.7; 300 meter hurdles: Brandon Palik, seventh, 50.03; Aden Thompson, 1:04.9.
4x100 meter relay: fifth, 46.8; 4x200 meter relay: sixth, 1:47.2; 4x400 meter relay: third, 3:53; High jump: Skyler Harville, 10th, 5-0; Long jump: Maddox Oquendo, seventh, 18-6.5; Discus: Kenyon Rector, 15th, 93-4; Trevor Sinard, 18th, 91.8.5; Ethan Ashburn, 26th, 68-10; Phillip Ramsey, 29th, 61-9; Shot put: Trevor Sinard, second, 40-6.5; Kenyon Rector, 22nd, 31-6.5; Ethan Ashburn, 28th, 23-4; Spencer Johns, 29th, 21-1.
