A cloudy morning greeted the University of Tennessee Volunteers on Wednesday as preseason fall camp got underway for the Vols and first-year head coach Josh Heupel.
"Great day, it was awesome to get out there and be able to go compete with everybody,” Heupel said after practice. “I thought the energy was really good, we expected that for day one. I thought their ability to take instruction and communicate with each other, you saw a bunch of players coaching each other up and giving positive feedback, I think that is unique and something we are trying to build. A lot of positive things this morning."
Heupel and his staff are in their first season on Rocky Top. Heupel comes to Tennessee from UCF.
"Our staff is excited to get out there and go compete and start the on-field process of this journey,” he said. “We have come a long way and we've got a long way to go and you're never satisfied as a coach, but it was exciting to get out there and, for lack a better term, get their hands on guys and start coaching and start that process. It was a lot of fun."
Heupel is a known offensive-minded coach, who spent most of his practice time with the unit.
“I really feel like, for pretty much everyone on the offensive unit, we are way ahead of where we finished (the spring),” Heupel said. “I mentioned that on the defensive side of the ball too, but we've continued to become smarter and have more understanding of what we are trying to do and how to operate throughout the summer. Quarterbacks, I saw them all miss throws, I saw them all make throws. It's day one, you know what I mean? It was a good day. I'm excited to go watch the video with the staff."
One of the hottest topics surrounding Tennessee is the quarterback position, as the Volunteers haven’t named a starter following Jarrett Guarantano’s departure from last season.
Amongst those in the QB battle are transfers Joe Milton and Hendon Hooker along with returners Brian Maurer and Harrison Bailey.
Milton was the hot topic amongst fans and media alike on day one, as the Michigan transfer took a good portion of first-team reps. Milton stands 6’5” and 244 lbs. and is the betting favorite to start week one vs. Bowling Green on Thursday, Sept. 2 at Neyland Stadium.
Though Heupel hasn’t named a starter, he says he’d like to have a starter named by the first game.
More updates from Tennessee’s preseason will be posted as available.
