The University of Tennessee Volunteers football team may return to voluntary workouts and team activities Monday, after more than 12 weeks away due to COVID-19.
The Volunteers join the rest of the Southeastern Conference in a voluntary return to campus for workouts and conditioning.
Programs, including Tennessee, must follow strict social distancing and testing guidelines during this phase.
Tennessee is scheduled to kick off the 2020 regular season on Sept. 5 when they host Charlotte.
