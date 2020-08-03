In a sports world shaken by COVID-19, the Southeastern Conference is the latest organization to modify its season due to the pandemic.
The SEC will be moving to a ten-game conference-only schedule for its 14 member schools, with kickoff now set for Sept. 26.
“A tremendous amount of thought and discussion went into making what we believe is a responsible decision on scheduling format, and it’s exciting to be making progress toward competition,” said University of Tennessee Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer.
“Our student-athletes and coaches are working hard to prepare while prioritizing health and safety,” he added.
“There are still several logistical unknowns, but we appreciate Vol Nation being patient and sticking with us as we continue to work through these unique circumstances.”
In Knoxville, the Volunteers already know eight of their 10 opponents: Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Kentucky, Vanderbilt, Missouri and Arkansas.
Off the schedule is Tennessee’s highly-anticipated matchup in Norman, OK, where the Volunteers were set to face the Oklahoma Sooners in week two.
Tennessee also will forego contests with nonconference foes Charlotte, Furman and Troy.
Though the league hasn’t released who the other two teams will be, all signs point toward the next two rotating divisional opponents from the SEC West: Ole Miss and defending national champion LSU.
Ole Miss is coming off a 4-8 campaign in 2019, but shook the SEC this offseason with the hiring of new head coach Lane Kiffin. The Rebels are currently scheduled to come to Knoxville in 2021, but could come this season as well.
The other potential matchup is much more daunting, as a trip to Baton Rouge to face defending national champion Louisiana State could be in the works.
This may the opportune year to visit Death Valley, as the league and state governments mull over the decision to allow fans in stadiums. Tennessee may face an empty Tiger Stadium.
Fulmer also touched on attendance on Volunteer home games.
“Our next important reference point is a decision on capacity at Neyland Stadium,” he said. “We plan to coordinate with state and local officials on game day attendance, understanding that potential limitations could change from week to week once the season begins. This underscores the importance of the public practicing healthy habits statewide.”
The logistics of hosting a full or limited crowd at Neyland are currently being discussed.
“We’ve been working through plans for several different capacity scenarios and ticket allocation strategies and aim to communicate specifics once details are finalized,” Fulmer added.
Last season, Tennessee sold roughly 62,000 season tickets.
The league is still working on its 10-game schedule that must be approved by its 14 athletic directors.
An update to Tennessee’s football schedule will be provided when available.
