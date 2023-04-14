Tennessee football returned to Haslam Field Tuesday morning for practice after the holiday weekend with the Orange & White Game set for 1:30 p.m. CST Saturday.
Tennessee's high-octane offense has produced stars in its first two years, but that success begins with preparations in the spring. That comes through both on-field work and the meeting rooms where new leaders step in and forge ahead with a fresh nucleus of players.
One of those in the wide receiver room is Bru McCoy. McCoy arrived on Rocky Top last summer and made an immediate impact on the field, totaling 52 receptions for 667 yards and four touchdowns. Now with the departing of Jalin Hyatt and Cedric Tillman, McCoy headlines the position group and feels ready to take over the leadership role in the room.
"By nature, I'm the type of person who likes to take care of people and look out," McCoy said at the podium Tuesday morning. "(This spring) was a great opportunity to keep my mind sharp by being able to teach them and help them work on the little things and details in the offense, but also it's fun to watch people grow, develop and see them improve. It's also all mental reps for me."
Another individual with a similar circumstance is Cooper Mays. Mays knows what it means to be a Vol. He is a legacy at UT and his brother, Cade, is a VFL in the NFL, currently on the Carolina Panthers' roster. With just two returning starters on the offensive line, Mays is tasked with orienting the group and getting them ready in an up-tempo style that really requires energy and focus from its front line.
"I feel like I was a decent leader last year and made my mark a little bit, but I think Jerome (Carvin) was the head of that room, and I was the supporting piece beside him," Mays said. "Working on it more this year, stepping up into that role, taking it day-by-day and trying to get better at it."
He is also excited for the chance to play inside Neyland Stadium on Saturday. Mays knows what it means to dawn the Orange & White and relishes in any chance to play in front of Vol Nation. It is a special thing to be cherished each time you exit the locker room and run out on to the grass.
"Neyland is a special environment every time you go in," Mays said. "It's a lot of first things and a lot of new things for the young guys. Going over there will be a great thing for them. I didn't get to experience it my freshman year because of COVID. I didn't get that experience until the first game, and even then, it was during COVID, so not as normal. But these guys are going to have a great crowd to come out to, and we have the best fans in the country. I'm sure it will be special."
Admission to the Orange & White Game is $5 for non-premium seats, and all proceeds will count as a contribution to the My All Campaign. All seats can be secured now at AllVols.com or by calling the UT Athletic Ticket Office at (865) 656-1200. All open sections of the bowl of Neyland Stadium will be general admission seating.
