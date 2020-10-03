The University of Tennessee Volunteers will face Missouri in their home opener at 11 a.m. CDT. The game will be aired on SEC Network.
Vols, Mizzou to kick off at 11 a.m.
Tags
Michael Lindsay
Sports Editor
Michael is the sports editor for the Crossville Chronicle. Michael has a Bachelor in Exercise & Health Science and minor in Biblical Studies from Bryan College.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Dale C. Robbins, 61, of Crossville, passed away Sept. 28, 2020. He was born on Dec. 31, 1958, in Jellico, TN. The son of late D.C. and Barbara Robbins, he worked for years as a bus driver for Cumberland County Schools and Aviagen as a lawn care professional. He was also a faithful and dedica…
Columbus Wayne Keyes Sr., 70, of Crossville, passed away Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. He was born Dec. 26, 1949, in Monterey, son of the late Columbus Washington Keyes and Erma Belle (Tabor) Keyes. Wayne was a member of the Clear Creek Baptist Church. He is survived by wife, Carlene Keyes of Cr…
Most Popular
Articles
- One dead, one arrested in Saturday shooting
- Friends: One dead, one jailed in Doris Dr. shooting
- County wins $2K judgment against property owner
- BOE holds on mask mandate
- One stabbed, one arrested in domestic incident
- Shooting suspect nabbed in Georgia
- Grainger armed robbery suspects nabbed here
- Cyclist dies from injuries suffered in bicycle crash
- Defendant accused of showing up for court intoxicated
- Man flees from warrant service, now faces host of charges
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.