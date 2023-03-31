With dozens of new faces around the program this spring, Tennessee football will undoubtedly rely on its veteran players to provide continuity and serve as mentors to the young influx of talent brought in from Josh Heupel's highly rated 2023 signing class. The second week of spring practice kicked off Tuesday as the Vols took Haslam Field for a morning of on-field development.
One leader that has stood out is redshirt senior tight end Jacob Warren, who elected to return for his sixth season with the program in 2023. The room is led by first-year tight ends coach Alec Abeln, who discussed Warren's role and experience in comments to local media Tuesday afternoon.
"I've said it before, but he really is like another coach for us," Abeln said. "When I'm watching a guy that's going, as guys are coming off the field, he's grabbing them and teaching them. He's another coach for us.
"He is such a pro just the way he approaches every day, but now understanding you have earned the respect of the guys in the room, continue to push leadership and continue to be vocal with it. You do not always have to be a rah-rah guy, but when you see something going wrong, not being afraid to step up and fix it."
In the trenches, returning starting center Cooper Mays has continued to build upon his leadership while going through his third year of spring practice. Offensive line coach Glen Elarbee spoke to the Knoxville native's ability to lead by example through the first week of 2023 spring ball.
"He's kind of been the cowbell," Elarbee said. "He's gotten after guys when things haven't been right, has led in the meeting room, has coached on the field, has coached in the meeting room.
"The biggest compliment I can give to him, I was running a drill, and two young guys weren't doing it right. Before I can even get to correct them, it was just like a flash, and Cooper came out of nowhere, blurred across my face, grabbed them and started demonstrating and doing it. I think that kind of leadership translates. My guys see that, guys want to help coach and be a part of it. He's not skipped a beat and has stepped right in on that leadership role."
Spring practice culminates with the Orange & White Game on April 15, kicking off at 1:30 p.m. CDT, inside Neyland Stadium.
