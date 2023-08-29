Game week has arrived on Rocky Top as the No. 12/10 Tennessee football Volunteers head to Nashville this weekend and begin year three under head coach Josh Heupel. The highly anticipated 2023 campaign kicks off Saturday with a neutral-site contest against the Virginia Cavaliers inside Nissan Stadium.
"Best five words in Tennessee are 'It's football time in Tennessee,'" Heupel said in his weekly Monday press conference. "Officially game week, and we're looking forward to the opportunity of going and playing with his program. It's awesome that we get an opportunity to start inside (of the) midstate. Huge fan following there, but you look at the opportunity we have. We have a great opponent, SEC Nation is going to be there, national TV audience as we kick off the 2023 season. Looking forward to being there."
Redshirt senior quarterback Joe Milton III is set to take the reins and lead Tennessee's offense after generating plenty of buzz and receiving numerous preseason honors during fall training camp. The Pahokee, Florida, native enters his third year at UT as a preseason All-SEC selection and candidate for multiple national awards.
With the season opener just five days away, Heupel spoke on Milton seizing his opportunity as the field general for the Big Orange.
"He's put himself in a position to play at a really high level because of the work ethic that he's had inside of our program," Heupel said. "Since the back half of that first season, he's become really mature in who he is, what he's about and how he's going to work and impact his teammates. The leadership role is not just coming from the Orange Bowl. He's been that guy for a long time inside of our program. He's someone that's continued to grow in his understanding of defensive alignments which allows us to communicate and adjust quickly with him. I think it's really important that he has complete command of what we are doing offensively."
Senior linebacker Aaron Beasley, Tennessee's leading tackler last fall and a preseason candidate for the Bednarik Award, spoke to media Monday and discussed the unit's aggressive mindset heading into the 2023 campaign.
"Uber-aggressive, play really fast—that's the mindset for us," Beasley said. "Just attacking. We blitz a lot, so just playing in the opponent's in the back field. Affecting the line of scrimmage, affecting the quarterback, really just uber aggressive."
The Vols and Cavaliers will square off on ABC at noon ET/11 a.m. CT as UT opens its season in Nashville for the first time since 2015.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.