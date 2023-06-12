Tennessee scored eight consecutive runs to climb out of an early 4-0 hole and rally to keep its season going with an 8-4 victory over Southern Miss in Sunday’s must-win game two of the Hattiesburg Super Regional at Pete Taylor Park.
After giving up four runs in the bottom of the third inning to fall behind 4-0, the Volunteers responded with a six-spot in the top of the fourth to take their first lead of the weekend and added two more runs in the top of the fifth to take control.
The trio of Griffin Merritt, Blake Burke and Jared Dickey provided the big hit for the Big Orange, as they were able to ward off elimination with Sunday’s come-from-behind victory.
Merritt tied a career high with four hits, all singles, and drove in UT’s first run of the game with a hit through the right side of the infield to plate Christian Moore, who led off the inning with a double.
One batter later, Burke hammered a 2-2 pitch way over the wall in right field to pull the Vols within a run. The home run was the sophomore’s 16th of the season and traveled an estimated 479 feet.
After a walk, a single and a hit batter loaded the bases with two outs, it was Dickey’s turn to deliver as he cleared the bases with a two-RBI single.
