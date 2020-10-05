After wrapping up their respective regular seasons last week, Cumberland County’s and Stone Memorial’s volleyball programs begin postseason play Monday with the District 8AA tournament, held at Stone Memorial High School.
Livingston Academy enters the tournament as the overall No. 1 seed, followed by Stone Memorial at No. 2 and Upperman at No. 3.
Cumberland County and Smith County face off in the No. 4 vs. No. 5 play-in game Monday at 4:30 p.m. prior to the other semifinal contests. Livingston faces the winner of that game Monday evening, and Stone Memorial battles Upperman for a spot in the district championship game Monday following the CCHS/Smith County game. The District 8AA championship is scheduled Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Photos, videos, coverage and more from the two days of action will be available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com, as well as in Friday’s Crossville Chronicle.
