Tennessee Athletics is celebrating the baseball team's College World Series berth by hosting a "Big Orange Watch Party" Sunday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium during the Volunteers' opening game against Virginia.
Admission is free for all fans. The stadium's front gate opens at 1 p.m. ET, and first pitch is set for 2 p.m. ET. Free parking is available in the G16 garage and all other lots around the stadium.
The ESPN2 game broadcast will be shown live on the stadium videoboard, and Coca-Cola products will be available for purchase. Fans are encouraged to bring their own snacks into the venue, but coolers, glass bottles and alcohol are prohibited during the family-friendly event.
Led by fourth-year head coach Tony Vitello, Tennessee is making its fifth all-time appearance at the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska. The Vols' previous CWS berths occurred in 1951, 1995, 2001 and 2005.
The Big Orange own a 50-16 record this season and ride a five-game win streak into Omaha.
The Vol Shop will be selling merchandise commemorating Tennessee's historic season Sunday at the booth near the stadium entrance. Merchandise also can be purchased at Tennessee Athletics' Official Online Store.
Should rain or inclement weather occur, the event may be canceled. Visit UTsports.com and check @Vol_Sports on social media for up-to-date information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.