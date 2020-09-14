"Vol Calls," the official statewide call-in radio show for the University of Tennessee Volunteers, kicks off its 2020-’21 season on Wednesday, Sept. 16, on location from Calhoun's On the River in downtown Knoxville.
The one-hour show airs at 7 p.m. CDT. Bob Kesling, the voice of the Tennessee Volunteers and UT's director of broadcasting, serves as the show's host and is joined by Vol Network veteran Brent Hubbs to answer questions and provide the latest news and information on Tennessee Athletics.
Weather permitting, the show will be held outside each week during the fall on the restaurant's large outdoor patio deck overlooking the Tennessee River and Neyland Stadium. Head coach Jeremy Pruitt will make his show debut virtually on Sept. 23.
Calhoun's and the Vol Network will adhere to the local health, safety and social distancing guidelines outlined in the state of Tennessee's "Tennessee Pledge" plan. Following these safety guidelines, the radio broadcast position will be sectioned off and the seating areas socially distanced. Due to COVID-19, show hosts and guests will not sign autographs or pose for photos next to fans this fall.
Celebrating 33 years as one of the oldest shows of its kind in the country, "Vol Calls" is the exclusive statewide radio show that allows Tennessee fans to call in and talk with the head coaches of the Volunteers.
Fans can place a "Vol Call" anywhere in the United States by dialing 1-800-688-8657 (VOLS) or on Twitter @VolNetwork, #AskVolNetwork. The program can be heard on 50-plus radio stations across the state of Tennessee on the Vol Radio Network and all over the world through utsports.com and the Tennessee Athletics app.
