Stone Memorial made the trip west to Baxter Tuesday afternoon, where they defeated Upperman 8-0 in District 6AA soccer action.
Lady Panther sophomore Lilly Boston had an impressive showing, as the reigning district freshman of the year scored four goals against the Lady Bees.
Khloee and Rylee Fagan, Ellie Strong and Haley Suggs also scored goals for Stone Memorial in the runaway District 6AA victory.
The Lady Panthers continued District 6AA play Thursday afternoon as they traveled to Livingston Academy for a showdown with the Lady Wildcats.
Next week, SMHS hosts DeKalb County Tuesday and travels to Cumberland County on Thursday in more district action.
Results for the Livingston matchup will be available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
