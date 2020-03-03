Due to the aftermath from tornadoes that touched down in Putnam County last night, the Region 4AA boys basketball tournament schedule has been changed.
Boys semifinal games originally scheduled for tonight at Tennessee Tech University (Tuesday, March 3) have will now be played at Watertown High School on Wednesday, March 4.
York Institute will face Grundy County at 6 p.m. followed by Cumberland County taking on Upperman at 7:30.
The Region 4AA boys championship game will be played Friday at 7 p.m. at Tennessee Tech University.
