Due to the illness that has closed Cumberland County schools Feb. 6-7, the following basketball schedule changes have been made.
Elementary tournament championships:
The Cumberland County elementary tournament championship games originally scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 6, will now be played on Thursday, Feb. 13, at Cumberland County High School.
Pleasant Hill and South Cumberland will play in the girls championship game beginning at 6 p.m. Homestead and North Cumberland will compete for the boys championship beginning at approximately 7:15 p.m.
Cumberland County:
The Jets’ matchup with White County originally scheduled for Friday, Feb. 7, has been canceled and will not be made up.
Stone Memorial at Cumberland County originally scheduled for Monday, Feb. 10, has been canceled and will not be made up.
Marion County at Cumberland County, originally scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 8, will now be played Monday, Feb. 10, beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Stone Memorial:
Stone Memorial’s game at Cookeville, originally scheduled for Friday, Feb. 7, has been moved to Monday, Feb. 10, beginning at 6 p.m.
Stone Memorial at Cumberland County originally scheduled for Monday, Feb. 10, has been canceled and will not be made up.
Stone Memorial will host Clarkrange on Tuesday, Feb. 11, as originally scheduled
Schedules are still subject to change and this article will be updated as new information is available. This post is as of Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 3:10 p.m.
