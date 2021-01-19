Tuesday afternoon, the TSSAA and Gov. Bill Lee's office offered an update to high school sporting event attendance requirements.
Executive Order 74 holds the original attendance restrictions, but now allows attendance by grandparents of players and school staff/faculty.
Currently, cheerleaders, pep bands and student sections are still not allowed.
Mask usage and social distancing are still required per TSSAA requirements.
Those permitted at high school sporting events include:
- Players, coaches, officials and game personnel
- Immediate family members from the same household
- Grandparents
- School faculty
- Game administration
- Media members
- Medical staff, including athletic trainers and first responders
- Scouting services
