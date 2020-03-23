Lake Tansi golf course released the following statement Saturday:
After discussions with the Board of Directors, Golf Pro and Management, due to the COVID-19 virus, the Lake Tansi Golf Course will be closed starting today at Noon until April 1st with the Golf Shop being open limited hours, 9:00am to 3:00pm. We will keep everyone updated if the closure is extended. The POA is doing their part in protecting our members, guests and staff during this critical time.
The 19th Hole will be open regular hours for carryout and curbside orders only starting today at 11:00am until April 1st. Please use the online ordering at https://usorderspoon.com/19thhole if possible as there may be difficulty getting through on the telephone with many calls coming in.
We have not received notification from the Lake Tansi Restaurant and Bar but they will be open tonight for regular business hours.
The POA Office will be open regular business hours, 8:00am to 4:30pm Monday through Friday, at this time.
Again, we will keep everyone updated as information is given to us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.