All four high school basketball programs in Crossville will be in action following a break for Christmas.
The Stone Memorial Panthers (1-5) and Lady Panthers (6-1) will travel to a familiar gym for the Maryville Christmas tournament, hosted at Maryville High School Dec. 28-30.
The Cumberland County Jets (4-6) and Lady Jets (7-7) will be traveling to different locations for their post-Christmas basketball.
The Lady Jets will head south for the Border Battle in South Pittsburg Dec. 28-29.
The Cumberland County Jets will head east to the Smoky Mountains as they’ll compete in the Winterfest Shootout in Pigeon Forge Dec. 28-30.
Each tournament will be following new requirements from TSSAA restricting attendance and requiring masks and social distancing.
