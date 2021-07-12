Upcoming Fairfield Glade golf tournaments:
July 16 Art Guild at the Brae
July 21-24 Tennessee Women’s Open Stonehenge
July 28 Shootout with the Pros at Crag
August 14-15 Member-Member at Heatherhurst
Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: July 12, 2021 @ 4:25 pm
Sports Editor
Michael is the sports editor for the Crossville Chronicle. Michael has a Bachelor in Exercise & Health Science and minor in Biblical Studies from Bryan College.
