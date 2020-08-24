Thirty-eight teams played in the 10th annual United Fund fundraiser golf tournament, and with generous hole sponsors and prize donors, $7,956 was raised.
Funds raised will provide benefits for 36 local nonprofits.
First place in the first flight was the team of Wayne Pugh, Matt Pugh, Tim Pugh and John Brown with a score of 46. Their prizes were rounds of golf at Fairfield Glade.
In second place, place with a score of 47, was Kevin Cotton, Chris Blalock, Ken Blalock and John Blalock.
Third place in the first flight were Brandon Luttrell, Justin Lee, Cody Ellis and John Taylor at 48.
There was a two-way tie for fourth place with a score of 49, and the winner of the scorecard playoff was the team of Jake Randol, Shane Harvel, Brad Wyatt and Trent Stokes.
The second flight had a four-way tie with a score of 55. The winners in the scorecard playoff were Jim Oswald, Steve Byrum, Chris Christenson and Bobby Hay.
Second place went to Dakotah Vaden, Steve Vaden, Johnny Russell and Marvin Myers.
Third place went to Sara and Jim Drake and Rob and Sherry Gibson.
Fourth place went to Josh Hudgins, Phillip Early, Jon Becker and Jon Frazier.
Sixth Place in the First Flight went to the team of Gerry Sparks, Dave Mullican, Tom MacDonald and Skip Lundin who shot a 51.
The second flight, scoring a 57, went to the team of Michael Crain, Scott Crain, Isabella Crain and Larry Brock.
The highest scoring team was Ray Pilon, Casey Pilon, John Kindschi and Rand McFarlin they received one golf lesson and gift cards.
