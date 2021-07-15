What could be better than spending your time playing golf this summer?
If you relish the idea of driving the links with your friends, you’ll be thrilled to find out about the upcoming 11th annual United Fund golf tournament sponsored by Gernt Insurance, Good Times Wine Spirits & Brew, Ivy Gardner Mayberry, New Age Construction & Design, Amanda Worley, Caroline Knight and Kyle Davis.
The 11th annual tournament will be Saturday, Aug. 21, at Dorchester Golf Course.
The tournament will be $240 per team with dinner afterward. Tee times are assigned when paid.
The four-person scramble will have prizes for the top three teams.
You’ll be able to pair your love of golf while helping raise money for the United Fund and 36 local non-profits.
The event will be a great deal of fun for everyone involved, and the United Fund will greatly benefit from the proceeds.
You can register a team of your family, friends, colleagues, and golfing buddies. You’ll be able to enjoy the greens at Dorchester Golf Course while helping provide support for the Cumberland County United Fund.
We are looking for players of all skill levels to come out and have a great time for charity. Those with questions may contact Holly Neal at 931-484-4082.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.