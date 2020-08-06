The 10th annual United Fund golf tournament is less than two weeks away, as the fundraiser will be held Saturday, Aug. 15, at Dorchester Golf Course in Fairfield Glade.
The tournament is key in the United Fund’s efforts raise money for their 36 partner agencies that directly benefit the citizens of Cumberland County.
The tournament will feature an 8 a.m. start. Players of all skill levels are welcome to compete in the four-person scramble.
Entry is $240 per team, and the entry fee includes mulligan package. Included in the package is a three-foot piece of string and a forward throw.
Hole sponsorships are also available at $100.
The United Fund is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization & donations are tax deductible.
For more information, call 931-484-4082 or email hollyneal@cumberlandunitedfund.org.
