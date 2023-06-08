Plenty of sunshine. High 73F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph..
A clear sky. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: June 8, 2023 @ 12:55 pm
The Crossville U6 all-stars will open play tonight in the Dixie Youth Baseball District Tournament in Rockwood. Crossville will battle Spring City at 5 p.m. CDT.
Let's wish them the best.
