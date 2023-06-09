Sometimes when a coach takes over a team, they’re faced with a transition period of getting to know the players, and the players getting to know them. Until that happens, progress toward finding a comfort level can sometimes be slow.
Jesse Edmonds didn’t have that problem when he was named coach of the Crossville Dixie Youth Baseball U6 All-Stars. Edmonds, having coached against each of the players on his roster during the recent regular season, is going into the postseason pretty comfortable.
Edmonds has a lot of familiarity with his players as Crossville opens play in the District All-Star Tournament in Rockwood.
“Throughout the year, I have been able to watch these kids play because we all played against each other,” Edmonds said. “You kind of know who can play better than others because this is the first year of baseball for some of them. That knowledge is very beneficial for us.”
The double-elimination tournament will run through June 13 at the Rockwood Park at 700 S. Chamberlain Ave. Crossville battled Spring City in the tournament’s first round June 8. Oakdale took on Kingston, while Tri-County battled Harriman. Rockwood received a bye.
The second round is set for June 9 with the title game scheduled for 5 p.m. on June 13. Teams must win the tournament to advance to the state championships.
Edmonds hasn’t been able to work with this all-star group for very long, so he and his staff have been diligently working on preparing their players for the tournament setting.
“Our first practice was just last week, but I think we’re ready,” the coach said. “I think we’re going to do well at the plate. If we can do what we’re capable of, we will score some runs. The name of the game is scoring more runs than the other team.”
Edmonds said one thing he’s focused on with this squad is in coach-pitch all-star contests the pitching coach is throwing from the standing position, not from his knees like local leagues do. He said the trajectory of the ball will be an adjustment for the players.
“At this age, you will have a few kids that can hit the ball in the air,” Edmonds said. “Most of the time the ball is going to be on the ground. Defensively, I just tell the kids to ‘get your glove dirty’ on defense.”
The Crossville roster includes Graham Edmonds, Henry Martin, Easton Selby, Parks Mayberry, CJ Searfoss, Stone Patton, Huckleberry Gabbert, Brody Shillings, Noah Griffin, Syler Elmore, Brentlee Bilbrey and Cade Coffey.
Coach Edmonds’ staff includes Cody Elmore, Dylan Griffin and Justin Patton.
“We’re going to be playing against some really good teams,” coach Edmonds said. “I believe you have to play defense in tournaments if you want to be successful, and you have to hit the ball. Basically, I think it comes down to making good decisions, by the players and the coaches.”
