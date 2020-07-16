The Cumberland County Lady Jet basketball program has found its new head coach, as Tyler McWilliams comes to Crossville from Upperman High School.
“I’m so excited,” he said in an exclusive interview with the Chronicle. “Here at Cumberland County, they’ve established a winning tradition under coach (Radhika) Miller. They know what it takes to win championships.”
McWilliams has big goals for CCHS.
“I want to focus on taking this young team to the next level and making more of a state presence for Lady Jet basketball.”
McWilliams has winning in his blood, as he is the son of successful Upperman boys and girls basketball coaches Bobby and Dana McWilliams.
During his six years at Upperman, McWilliams has two Class AA state championships and a runner-up finish with the girls program.
Hearing about the Lady Jet opening was easy for McWilliams.
“In the girls basketball world, Cumberland County is already a big name,” he said. “When Coach Miller, one of the best coaches in the state, stepped down, that got out in the news well. When I saw that, I thought it might be a good opportunity for me.”
The Lady Jets are coming off five consecutive district championships, including three in District 7AA.
