TWRA Elk Hunt raffle ticket deadline nears
The Aug. 2 deadline is nearing to purchase raffle tickets for an elk tag permit.
In addition to the grand-prize package, four others will be awarded outstanding prizes.
The tag is available again this year through a raffle by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation.
A single ticket is $20, three tickets are available for $50, and 10 can be purchased for $100.
There is no limit to the number of raffle tickets that can be purchased.
The grand-prize winner will participate in the October rifle elk hunt in the premier Elk Hunting Zone within North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area.
In addition to the elk tag, the grand-prize winner will also receive a Best of the West Mountain Scout Rifle, with a Huskemaw Blue Diamond long-range scope, and the option to have the hunt filmed for an episode of “The Best of the West Outdoor” television series.
Along with the grand-prize recipient, the four additional hunters selected in a computer draw will each receive a prize package secured by the TWRF. A complete list of the prizes can be found at www.twrf.net.
Since the elk hunt was implemented in 2009, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has donated a permit to a Non-Governmental Organization to join other participants to be chosen from an electronic drawing.
Raffle tickets may be purchased online directly from the TWRF website at https://www.twrf.net/store/2019-elk-tag-raffle
The electronic drawing will be Aug. 5, and the winners will be announced at the commission’s Aug. 16 meeting in Greeneville.
TWRF is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting habitat conservation, responsible land stewardship, and Tennessee’s hunting and fishing heritage for the benefit of TWRA and Tennessee’s outdoor enthusiasts.
Drawing for sandhill crane hunt permit to be held at Rhea County HS Aug. 10
A handheld permit drawing for the Tennessee sandhill crane hunt will be Saturday, Aug. 10, at Rhea County High School in Evensville.
Tags at this draw are valid only for use in the Southeast Crane Zone.
Any leftover tags from the draw will be included in the computerized draw to issue tags for statewide use. A total of 1,539 tags will be available at the handheld draw for 513 successful applicants.
Successful applicants in the computer draw will receive two tags for statewide use, and the tag is valid in the Southeast Crane zone as well.
The application period for the computerized draw is Sept. 4-25.
A total of 1,420 tags, plus any tags not issued at the handheld drawing will be issued for statewide use through the computerized draw. Applicants must be at least 13 years old. Registration for the drawing begins at 8 a.m. EDT. The drawing will begin at approximately 10 a.m. Tags are nontransferable, and individuals must be present to obtain tags.
Tags are not valid until a 2019 Sandhill Crane ID Test validation code is written on the tag. The purpose of the test is to improve hunter’s awareness of and ability to distinguish between sandhill cranes and protected species which may be encountered while hunting.
The TWRA will provide computers for persons wishing to take the identification test on the day of the drawing.
However, the test is available on the TWRA website at www.tnwildlife.org and will remain available until the end of the season.
