The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is welcoming comments for its 2022 fishing regulations.
Public comments will be considered by fisheries managers and may be presented as proposals for regulation changes. Comments may be submitted by mail to Fish Comments, TWRA, Fisheries Management Division, 5107 Edmondson Pike, Nashville, TN 37211; or emailed to FishingReg.Comments@tn.gov. Please include “Fish Comments” on the subject line of emailed submissions.
This comment period concerning fishing regulations will be open until April 19.
