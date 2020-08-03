The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has announced the Wildlife Management Area and Youth WMA quota hunts application results are now available at www.tnwildlife.org.
In addition, the leftover WMA permit locations have been announced.
They will be available Aug. 26 on a first-come, first-serve basis.
If applicants have an email on their customer account, they will receive an email as to whether they were successful or unsuccessful for a permit.
Applicants without emails and all Oak Ridge WMA hunters will receive their physical permits in the mail.
The elk drawing and Tennessee Conservation Raffle results will be announced at the Aug. 20-21 meeting of the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission.
There are eight fall hunts where permits remain including the Catoosa-Genesis area with a muzzleloader, available Nov. 19-21. Plenty of permits are available for the area, as TWRA posted 379 permits for one antlered deer are available.
Also available close by are multiple archery permits in the Oak Ridge Archery Zone.
Each permit for the Oak Ridge zone allows for three antlerless deer and one bearded turkey, with the first one for Nov. 7-8.
The second is for Nov. 14-15, and 203 are open.
The final dates are Dec. 12-13, with 241 available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.