Cumberland County found themselves in the win column again Monday via an 11-3 victory over Rockwood, thanks in part to an impressive outing from Kelsi Hodgson.
The center fielder went 4-4 at the plate with two home runs, five RBIs, four runs scored, a double and a stolen base.
Rockwood opened the contest with two runs in the top of the first inning to take a 2-0 lead.
CCHS answered in the bottom of the frame via Hodgson’s first hit of the day, a single to left to score Nerissa Scarbrough.
The Lady Jets scored again later in the frame on a Lexi Pugh grounder to score Carlie Sherrill and again as Hodgson stole home to put CCHS ahead 3-2.
Scarbrough would later drive in a run as Sierra Reed scored on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the second, putting the Lady Jets ahead 4-2.
Rockwood answered with a run in the top of the third before Cumberland County scored again in the bottom of the frame on a Pugh single to score Hodgson.
After a scoreless top-half of the fourth, Hodgson again made her presence felt as she hit her first of two home runs, a two-run shot to left to put Cumberland County up 8-3.
Madison Buffkin stole home later in the frame to give CCHS a 9-3 lead after four innings.
Hodgson wrapped up the day’s scoring with her second homer, another two-run bomb to center field to make the final score 11-3 in favor of Cumberland County.
The Lady Jets are in action next on Monday as they host Upperman.
