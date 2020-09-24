Stone Memorial and Cumberland County’s girls soccer teams met on the pitch Monday night for their second meeting in five days, and CCHS was victorious once again.
“In that situation with a quick turnaround playing them back to back, it’s tough enough as it is,” said Cumberland County head coach Cub Whitson. “Whenever it’s a rivalry game, it amplifies it and makes it even tougher.”
Cumberland County won the Sept. 17 home match 3-0, leading into Monday’s rematch at Stone Memorial. The second contest was originally scheduled for Sept. 1, but was postponed due to lightning.
The contest resumed with 14 minutes remaining in the first half, which was the time on the clock when lightning moved into the area during their first match.
Cumberland County and Stone Memorial battled through the shortened first half to enter halftime tied at zero.
“We didn’t execute in that 14 minutes like we wanted, but we did just enough to keep it even at halftime,” Whitson said.
In the second half, Lady Jet senior Madison Buffkin found daylight with 17:11 remaining in the contest when she connected on a shot from the right side, giving CCHS a 1-0 lead.
“Madison works her tail off and deserved that goal,” Whitson said.
Fellow senior Jordan Herring provided Cumberland County an insurance goal with 4:03 remaining, giving Cumberland County a key 2-0 district victory.
“I feel like they were beating us to the ball and winning a lot of challenges tonight,” Whitson said of Stone. “They were a step ahead, and it took us a while to get adjusted and we were able to make things happen.”
Stone Memorial fell to Alcoa on Tuesday and hosted Upperman on Thursday in a District 6AA match. The Lady Panthers will host Livingston Academy on Thursday and Rhea County on Oct. 8 to conclude their regular season.
Cumberland County defeated Upperman on Tuesday and hosted Livingston Academy on Thursday, Sept. 24. The Lady Jets travel to Oneida this Thursday and host Knox Central to close out their regular season on Monday, Oct 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.