Tennessee Wildlife Federation’s Hunting and Fishing Academy is offering free virtual classes for those wanting to learn new outdoor skills or brush up old ones.
To see a full list of upcoming classes and sign up, visit tnwf.org/virtual.
The Academy’s virtual classes are hosted live throughout the year, revolving through seasonal topics. Learn from experts on a range of outdoor topics including hunting and fishing best practices, camping essentials and more.
“We’re happy we’re able to offer flexible online classes for people who want to get more engaged in the outdoors,” said Taylor Martin, Hunting and Fishing Academy manager. “The Academy’s virtual classes are a great way to learn from highly trained experts on your own time and in the comfort of your own home.”
Hunting and Fishing Academy is a program of Tennessee Wildlife Federation, a nonprofit dedicated to the conservation of Tennessee’s wildlife and natural resources. In addition to virtual classes, Hunting and Fishing Academy also provides hands-on instruction in the art of being an outdoorsman to beginner hunters and anglers of all ages.
Visit tnwf.org/interest to see upcoming experiences.
Upcoming Virtual Classes
July 27 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. CT - Planting Fall Food Plots for Deer with Wade Gefellers; Register at https://act.tnwf.org/a/hfa-vs-planting-fall-food-plots-deer-20210727
Aug. 10 7 p.m. - 8 p.m. CT Archery Hunting for Deer; Register at https://act.tnwf.org/a/hfa-vs-archeryhuntingfordeer-20210810
Aug. 17 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. CT - Dove Hunting 101; Register at https://act.tnwf.org/a/hfa-vs-dovehunting101-20210817
Sept. 14 7 - 8 p.m. CT - Treestand Safety; Register at https://act.tnwf.org/a/hfa-vs-treestandsafety-20210914
Sept. 16 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. CT - Camping in the Smokies; Register at https://act.tnwf.org/a/hfa-vs-campinginthesmokies-20210916
Oct. 14 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. CT - Trot Line and Jug Fishing 101; Register at https://act.tnwf.org/a/hfa-vs-trotlinejugfishing101-20211014
Oct. 19 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. CT - Introduction to Muzzleloading; Register at https://act.tnwf.org/a/hfa-vs-introductiontomuzzleloading-20211019
Nov. 9 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. CT - Duck Hunting 101; Register at https://act.tnwf.org/a/vs-duckhunting101-20211109
Nov. 30 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. CT - Late Season Deer Hunting; Register at https://act.tnwf.org/a/vs-lateseasondeerhunting-20211130
Dec. 7 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. CT - Duck Calling; Register at https://act.tnwf.org/a/vs-duckcalling-20211207
Dec. 14 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. CT - Trapping 101; Register at https://act.tnwf.org/a/vs-trapping101-20211214
To learn more about Hunting and Fishing Academy visit tnwf.org/academy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.