2021 started off strong for Cumberland County basketball, as the Jets and Lady Jets picked up District 7AA wins over Bledsoe County.
The Lady Jets dominated from the opening tip, defeating the Lady Warriors 66-16. Cumberland County scored the game's first 30 points and led 44-2 at halftime.
Every player on Cumberland County's roster scored in the victory. Emery Baragona led her team with 15 points in three quarters.
Cumberland County improves to 10-7 overall with the win, and the Lady Jets have won eight of their last nine game. CCHS has currently won 33 consecutive District 7AA games.
In boys action, the Jets used a strong first half to win 81-72. Cumberland County led by as many as 22 points in the fourth quarter before pulling their starters.
Kole Torres led all scorers with 25 points. Teammates Jackson Inman and Devin Lane also made their presence felt, as Inman poured in 20 points and Lane posted 17.
The Jets improve to 5-9 overall this season and have won 32 of 33 District 7AA games.
Cumberland County will host Stone Memorial this Friday night with the girls tipping off at 6 p.m.
More from Tuesday's games, including photos, video highlights, interviews and more will be available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com and in Friday's Crossville Chronicle.
