Another day of Christmas tournament basketball went down on Tuesday, and three of four Crossville programs finished with victories.
The Stone Memorial Lady Panthers faced off previously undefeated Grainger County at the Maryville Christmas Classic and defeated the Grizzlies, 62-49. SMHS senior Tessa Miller had 24 points in the win, and the Lady Panthers improve to 8-1 overall.
Also in girls action, the Cumberland County Lady Jets picked up another win in the Border Battle, held at South Pittsburg High School. CCHS defeated Chattanooga Christian School 48-29. Cumberland County has won six of their last seven games and currently sits at 9-7 overall. Abby Houston led Cumberland County in the win with 17 points.
The Stone Memorial Panthers picked up their third win over the season and second straight this afternoon, as they took down Jefferson County 62-60 in the Maryville Christmas Classic. SMHS now sits at 3-5 overall.
Cumberland County's boys faced off against Winterfest Classic host school Sevier County and was defeated by the Smoky Bears, 70-48.
