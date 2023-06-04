As the summer months approach, it's almost time for one of Tennessee Tech football's favorite traditions in the annual TTU Football Alumni Reunion Weekend and Golf Classic. This year's event is scheduled for July 14 - 15.
For over 30 years, the TTU Football Alumni Reunion Weekend and Golf Classic has been instrumental in supporting the football student-athlete experience. In the last five years, the event has raised almost $200,000 for scholarships, summer school, recruiting and equipment upgrades among many others.
Following the success of last year's Tony Stone Friday Night BBQ Dinner at the Leslie Town Centre, the 2023 dinner will be held there as well. The Town Centre is located at 1 West 1st Street.
With the venue's proximity to Cookeville's WestSide district, it provides an opportunity for alumni and their guests to reconnect with their teammates and meet with fellow Golden Eagle alumni.
Dinner will begin at 5:30 pm on July 14.
The Golf Classic will once again be played at Golden Eagle Golf Course.
Online registration is open now -- the cost is $150 per person for both the reunion and the golf event. There is also a $100 per person option with the reunion but not playing in the golf event. Spaces are expected to fill up fast.
For more information or to register for the event, call Kristie Phillips at (931) 372-6857 or email kphillips@tntech.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.