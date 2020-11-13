Tournament basketball will look different this season, as the TSSAA voted to move away from the traditional tournament setup used in years past due to COVID-19.
All tournament games will be played at the higher seed's home gym rather than playing tournament games at a centralized host school. This is to reduce contact between teams and fans at a single site.
In regional play, the higher seed of the scheduled host region will be the home team.
