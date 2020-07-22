The TSSAA decided in its Wednesday, July 22 meeting to allow students attending virtual classes through their school are eligible as long as they meed academic eligibility guidelines.
TSSAA to allow students enrolled in virtual classes to participate
Michael Lindsay
Sports Editor
Michael is the sports editor for the Crossville Chronicle. Michael has a Bachelor in Exercise & Health Science and minor in Biblical Studies from Bryan College.
